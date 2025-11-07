Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fire breaks out on Virgin plane moments after landing

Simon Calder explains Virgin Atlantic's first 'sustainable aviation fuel' flight
  • A Virgin Australia aircraft, Flight VA454, caught fire shortly after landing at Brisbane Airport on Thursday evening.
  • The brake system of the Boeing 737-800 set alight around 7pm, prompting an emergency response.
  • Airport firefighter crews were deployed and swiftly extinguished the blaze, with video footage showing fire engines spraying the smoking aircraft.
  • All 178 passengers and crew onboard disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported following the incident.
  • Virgin Australia confirmed the fire was quickly put out and caused no knock-on delays, with engineers now inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause.
