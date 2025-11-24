Oldest survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre passes away at 111

Viola Ford Fletcher, one of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, has died aged 111.

She dedicated her later life to seeking justice and reparations for the attack by a white mob on Tulsa's prosperous Black community, Greenwood.

Aged seven during the two-day massacre, Fletcher recounted witnessing widespread destruction and violence in her 2023 memoir, "Don't Let Them Bury My Story."

Fletcher testified before Congress in 2021 and was part of a lawsuit seeking reparations, which the Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed in June 2024.

The attack, which destroyed the "Black Wall Street" and killed hundreds, remained largely unrecognised for decades until a state commission investigated the violence in 1997.