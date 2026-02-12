Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Utterly wicked’ nursery worker who sexually abused children is jailed for 18 years

Moment paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan arrested by police
  • Vincent Chan, a 45-year-old paedophile, has been jailed for 18 years with an additional eight years on licence for a campaign of sexual abuse and voyeurism.
  • Chan targeted girls and women aged between two and 70, including sexually abusing toddlers in a nursery and filming up school children's skirts.
  • His crimes were uncovered after police found a cache of one million indecent images on his laptop following concerns raised by a colleague at a Bright Horizons nursery.
  • He used a work-issued iPad to record abuse, transferred material to his personal computer, and organised images into folders under children's names.
  • Chan's conduct was described as 'utterly wicked, perverse and depraved,' causing widespread distress and damaging trust in early years care.
