Video shows moment nursery worker Vincent Chan arrested after string of sexual offences against children

Moment paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan arrested by police
  • Vincent Chan, a 45-year-old nursery worker from Finchley, admitted to sexually abusing young children in his care.
  • He pleaded guilty to 26 charges, including sexual assault offences against children and the taking and making of indecent images of children, at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 3 December 2025.
  • Chan was apprehended outside his London home on 11 June 2024 by police officers.
  • The Metropolitan Police described the case as one of the most 'harrowing and complex' child sexual abuse investigations they have ever undertaken.
  • Chan is scheduled to be sentenced on 23 January.
