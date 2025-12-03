Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Paedophile admits filming himself sexually abusing children at nursery where he worked

A still from the body-worn video footage of police officers arresting Chan
A still from the body-worn video footage of police officers arresting Chan (Metropolitan Police)
  • Vincent Chan, a 45-year-old nursery worker, pleaded guilty to 26 offences after sexually abusing four children at Wood Green Crown Court.
  • The charges include five counts of sexual assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault by touching, and 17 counts related to indecent photographs of children.
  • Chan worked at a Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead, north-west London, for nearly seven years, where he engaged in a "calculated and predatory pattern of abuse."
  • The police investigation began after a colleague reported Chan filming a child, leading to the discovery of his extensive abuse and the seizure of 51 devices.
  • Families of the victims are receiving specialist support, and the NSPCC has launched a helpline for the 700 families whose children attended the now-closed nursery.
  • Anyone who wants to make a report to police about Chan can contact OpLanark@met.police.uk, or call 101 from within the UK, quoting the reference CAD3697/1DEC.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in