Paedophile admits filming himself sexually abusing children at nursery where he worked
- Vincent Chan, a 45-year-old nursery worker, pleaded guilty to 26 offences after sexually abusing four children at Wood Green Crown Court.
- The charges include five counts of sexual assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault by touching, and 17 counts related to indecent photographs of children.
- Chan worked at a Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead, north-west London, for nearly seven years, where he engaged in a "calculated and predatory pattern of abuse."
- The police investigation began after a colleague reported Chan filming a child, leading to the discovery of his extensive abuse and the seizure of 51 devices.
- Families of the victims are receiving specialist support, and the NSPCC has launched a helpline for the 700 families whose children attended the now-closed nursery.
- Anyone who wants to make a report to police about Chan can contact OpLanark@met.police.uk, or call 101 from within the UK, quoting the reference CAD3697/1DEC.