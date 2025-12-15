Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Viking Age burial that has baffled archaeologists

  • A metal detectorist in Norway uncovered a strange Viking Age grave featuring a skeleton with scallop shells placed over its mouth.
  • Archaeologists from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology believe the remains belong to a “free and probably married woman” from the 9th century.
  • The discovery of scallop shells covering the deceased's mouth is unprecedented in pre-Christian Norwegian graves, leaving researchers puzzled about its symbolism.
  • The grave also contained typical Viking Age costume jewellery, including oval brooches and a ring buckle, alongside some bird bones.
  • Scientists intend to conduct further examinations, DNA analysis, and dating of the remains to understand more about the woman and her potential kinship to an earlier nearby find.
