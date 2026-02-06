Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Restaurateur guilty of spiking woman’s drink at private member’s club

CCTV released of restaurateur accused of putting substance in woman's drink at private members' club
  • Restaurateur Vikas Nath, 63, has been found guilty of spiking a woman's drink at Annabel's private members club in central London.
  • Nath laced the woman's spicy margarita with gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) after she left him with the drink in the rooftop garden bar.
  • Eagle-eyed Annabel's staff observed Nath using a straw to administer the GBL and intervened, preventing the woman from consuming the spiked drink.
  • Prosecutors argued Nath intended to drug the woman to take her back to his home for sex, where he had a motion sensor-activated camera pointed at his bed.
  • A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Nath guilty of attempting to administer a substance with intent and possession of a Class B drug.
