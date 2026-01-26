Family faces bill of up to £20k to bring traveller’s body home from Vietnam
- British tourist Ryan Hutchinson, 43, died in a motorbike crash in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 19 January.
- The Hull man did not have travel insurance at the time of the incident.
- His mother, Michelle Cooper, has launched a public appeal to raise funds for mortuary fees and the repatriation of his body to the UK.
- The family is attempting to raise between £10,000 and £20,000 to cover the costs involved in bringing him home.
- Ryan's brother, Stephen, described him as an adventurer who loved life and was in "the happiest place he has ever been" while in Vietnam.