Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Family faces bill of up to £20k to bring traveller’s body home from Vietnam

Ryan Hutchinson died in Hanoi after a crash
Ryan Hutchinson died in Hanoi after a crash (GoFundMe)
  • British tourist Ryan Hutchinson, 43, died in a motorbike crash in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 19 January.
  • The Hull man did not have travel insurance at the time of the incident.
  • His mother, Michelle Cooper, has launched a public appeal to raise funds for mortuary fees and the repatriation of his body to the UK.
  • The family is attempting to raise between £10,000 and £20,000 to cover the costs involved in bringing him home.
  • Ryan's brother, Stephen, described him as an adventurer who loved life and was in "the happiest place he has ever been" while in Vietnam.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in