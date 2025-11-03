Vietnam braces for another typhoon after flooding and landslides leave at least 37 dead
- Central Vietnam is currently experiencing severe floods and landslides, which have resulted in at least 37 fatalities, 78 injuries and five people missing, with tens of thousands displaced.
- The region is now preparing for Typhoon Kalmaegi, predicted to rapidly intensify and make landfall on Vietnam's central coast by Wednesday, potentially bringing winds up to 166 kph.
- This latest crisis follows a relentless series of storms this year, including Typhoons Ragasa, Bualoi, and Matmo, which have collectively caused over 85 deaths or disappearances and an estimated $1.36 billion in damage.
- Before reaching Vietnam, Typhoon Kalmaegi is expected to strike the east-central Philippines, leading to mass evacuations and warnings of torrential rains and storm surges up to three metres.
- Philippine authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders in areas such as Eastern Samar, with residents recalling the devastating impact of Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in 2013, which caused over 7,300 deaths.