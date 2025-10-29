Vietnam latest as death count rises amid brutal flooding
- Central Vietnam has been hit by devastating floods and landslides this week, claiming at least 10 lives and leaving five people missing.
- The disaster was caused by record-breaking rainfall, with the city of Hue recording 1,085 millimetres in 24 hours, the highest amount ever in Vietnam.
- The coastal city of Danang reported six fatalities and four missing, alongside 19 injuries and widespread damage to homes, crops, and livestock.
- In Hue, one person drowned and a five-year-old girl went missing, while Quang Ngai province experienced three deaths and over 120 landslides, isolating communities.
- Forecasters warn of continued heavy rain, and experts link the intensity of these floods to shifting rainfall patterns exacerbated by climate change.