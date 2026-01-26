Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British mum-of-three ‘stabbed to death’ at her home in Spain

Victoria Hart, 33, was found dead on the floor of her home in the Andalusian town of Alhaurín el Grande on Saturday, according to local authorities
Victoria Hart, 33, was found dead on the floor of her home in the Andalusian town of Alhaurín el Grande on Saturday, according to local authorities (Facebook)
  • British mother-of-three Victoria Hart, 33, was allegedly stabbed to death at her home in Alhaurín el Grande, Andalusia, Spain, on Saturday.
  • Her former partner was arrested after turning himself in at a prison, and the incident is being investigated as a case of gender-based violence.
  • Ms Hart reportedly had a restraining order against her former partner and was registered on Spain’s VioGén database, which had assessed her case as low-risk.
  • Emergency services found Ms Hart with neck wounds; her children were present, with her son reportedly telling his grandmother that his father had killed his mother.
  • Halo SpaSalon, where she worked as a hairdresser, paid a moving tribute to her while a local resident said: “ Victoria had the most pure heart”
