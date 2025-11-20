British hiker killed during snowstorm pictured
- A British public relations consultant, Victoria Bond from Cornwall, was among five people found dead after a snowstorm in Torres del Paine National Park, southern Chile.
- Ms Bond was hiking with friends in Argentina and Chile when the severe weather conditions struck.
- Her friend, Adam Walker, paid tribute to her, describing her as “a star” and highlighting her kind, passionate, and warm nature.
- Visit Isles of Scilly, where Ms Bond worked, expressed profound sadness at her untimely passing, stating she would be “missed beyond words”.
- The other victims of the snowstorm included two German and two Mexican citizens, according to a Chilean presidential delegate.