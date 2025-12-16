Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Helicopter firm denies blame for former Leicester City owner’s fatal crash

Animations shows moments leading up to Leicester City owner's helicopter crash
  • The family of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is suing aircraft manufacturer Leonardo for up to £2.15 billion following a fatal helicopter crash.
  • Srivaddhanaprabha, two staff members, pilot Eric Swaffer, and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz died when the helicopter crashed outside the King Power stadium in October 2018.
  • An inquest jury concluded in January that the deaths were accidental.
  • Leonardo denies liability, stating its AW169 model is safe and suggesting the pilot could have prevented the helicopter from catching fire with a controlled landing.
  • Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) reported a tail rotor failure, but Leonardo disputes this, noting no safety recommendations were made to the company.
