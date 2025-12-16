Helicopter firm denies blame for former Leicester City owner’s fatal crash
- The family of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is suing aircraft manufacturer Leonardo for up to £2.15 billion following a fatal helicopter crash.
- Srivaddhanaprabha, two staff members, pilot Eric Swaffer, and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz died when the helicopter crashed outside the King Power stadium in October 2018.
- An inquest jury concluded in January that the deaths were accidental.
- Leonardo denies liability, stating its AW169 model is safe and suggesting the pilot could have prevented the helicopter from catching fire with a controlled landing.
- Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) reported a tail rotor failure, but Leonardo disputes this, noting no safety recommendations were made to the company.