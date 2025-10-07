Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Huge surge in veterans’ disability claims for minor ailments

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
There has been a decrease in the overall veteran population over the past two-and-a-half years
There has been a decrease in the overall veteran population over the past two-and-a-half years (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is facing a significant increase in disability claims for easily treatable ailments.
  • Claims for conditions such as eczema, hemorrhoids, and sleep apnea have sharply risen over the past two-and-a-half decades, despite a decrease in the overall veteran population.
  • Payments for these common conditions now frequently surpass those for severe combat-related injuries, such as brain injuries or limb loss from conflicts.
  • The VA is projected to spend $193 billion this year on disability claims, exceeding the entire US Army budget.
  • Despite the rising costs and concerns, attempts to reduce these benefits are politically challenging, and the VA maintains that veterans have earned their entitlements.
