100-year-old veteran shocks GMB viewers with World War II admission

100-year-old veteran says winning World War II 'wasn't worth it' due to state of Britain today
  • A 100-year-old World War II veteran has expressed profound disappointment with the current state of Britain.
  • Alec Penstone stated that winning the war 'wasn’t worth it' when considering the country today.
  • Penstone's remarks, made during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, shocked viewers and hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway.
  • He reflected on the hundreds of friends who lost their lives, questioning the value of their sacrifice for the present-day nation.
  • He said: “No, I'm sorry, but the sacrifice wasn't worth the result of what it is now.”
