Verona restricts access to famous Romeo and Juliet balcony
- Tourists must now pay a €12 (£10.50) to access the courtyard and balcony of "Juliet's House" in Verona, Italy, a site associated with Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
- The new rules, enforced from December 6, require visitors to purchase a museum ticket to enter the courtyard, where a bronze Juliet statue and the famous balcony are located.
- Additionally, couples wishing to take photographs on the balcony will be subject to a strict 60-second time limit, and the house's capacity has been reduced from 130 to 100 visitors.
- Verona authorities defended the decision, citing public safety concerns around the medieval structure, despite anger from tourists and worries from local souvenir shopkeepers about the impact on their businesses.
- This measure follows similar efforts in other Italian cities, such as Venice, which has implemented day-trip entry fees to manage overcrowding at popular attractions.