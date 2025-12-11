Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Verona restricts access to famous Romeo and Juliet balcony

Video Player Placeholder
Related: What NOT to Do in Verona, Italy
  • Tourists must now pay a €12 (£10.50) to access the courtyard and balcony of "Juliet's House" in Verona, Italy, a site associated with Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
  • The new rules, enforced from December 6, require visitors to purchase a museum ticket to enter the courtyard, where a bronze Juliet statue and the famous balcony are located.
  • Additionally, couples wishing to take photographs on the balcony will be subject to a strict 60-second time limit, and the house's capacity has been reduced from 130 to 100 visitors.
  • Verona authorities defended the decision, citing public safety concerns around the medieval structure, despite anger from tourists and worries from local souvenir shopkeepers about the impact on their businesses.
  • This measure follows similar efforts in other Italian cities, such as Venice, which has implemented day-trip entry fees to manage overcrowding at popular attractions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in