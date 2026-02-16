Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of jars of Ventura peanut butter recalled

  • Over 20,000 cases of single-serve peanut butter and peanut butter-and-jelly snacks from Ventura Foods LLC have been recalled across 40 US states.
  • The recall, upgraded to Class II by the FDA, was initiated due to the discovery of blue plastic pieces during production, though serious health consequences are deemed unlikely.
  • Separately, Initiative Foods has recalled a single lot of its Tippy Toes brand Apple Pear Banana Fruit baby food puree due to elevated patulin levels.
  • Consumers are advised to discard affected baby food puree with a best by date of 17 July 2026 and package code INIA0120.
  • Additionally, CS Beef Packers, LLC has recalled approximately 22,912 pounds of raw ground beef products after routine testing revealed the presence of E. coli O145.
