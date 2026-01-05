Satellite photos show impact of Trump’s strikes on Venezuelan neighbourhoods
- An American military operation, launched by Donald Trump, conducted large-scale strikes on Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday, 3 January.
- During the overnight action, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were deposed and captured.
- Satellite imagery provided by Vantor shows the damage inflicted on Caracas neighbourhoods, including the Miraflores presidential palace and Fuerte Tiuna.
- Maduro has since been taken to a detention facility in New York, where he is awaiting his first court appearance on US criminal charges.