Satellite photos show impact of Trump’s strikes on Venezuelan neighbourhoods

Satellite images show Caracas neighbourhood before and after US strikes
  • An American military operation, launched by Donald Trump, conducted large-scale strikes on Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday, 3 January.
  • During the overnight action, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were deposed and captured.
  • Satellite imagery provided by Vantor shows the damage inflicted on Caracas neighbourhoods, including the Miraflores presidential palace and Fuerte Tiuna.
  • Maduro has since been taken to a detention facility in New York, where he is awaiting his first court appearance on US criminal charges.
