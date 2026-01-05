Vice-president sworn in as Venezuela’s new leader
- Delcy Rodriguez has been sworn in as president of Venezuela following Nicolas Maduro’s sudden capture by the United States.
- Rodriguez, who previously served as vice-president and held key ministerial roles, initially condemned the US action as a violation of international law but swiftly offered cooperation with the US.
- The US, led by Trump, indicated support for Rodriguez, believing she would facilitate American interests, including substantial investments by US oil companies in Venezuela's energy sector.
- Maduro was apprehended and is now facing US criminal charges in New York, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.
- US officials stated they are not at war with Venezuela but aim to prevent adversaries from controlling the country's vast oil and mineral resources.