Dramatic footage shows US Coast Guard boarding Venezuelan tankers

New footage shows moment US Coast Guard storm Venezuela tankers in pre-dawn operation
  • The US Coast Guard boarded two Venezuelan oil tankers in "back-to-back" operations across the North Atlantic and Caribbean.
  • New footage released by the White House on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, shows these interceptions.
  • The oil tanker Marinera was intercepted between Iceland and Scotland following a two-week pursuit as it headed towards Russia.
  • The M/T Sophia was seized near the northeast coast of South America in a pre-dawn raid.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that these alleged "ghost fleet" tankers were either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it.
