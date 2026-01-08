Dramatic footage shows US Coast Guard boarding Venezuelan tankers
- The US Coast Guard boarded two Venezuelan oil tankers in "back-to-back" operations across the North Atlantic and Caribbean.
- New footage released by the White House on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, shows these interceptions.
- The oil tanker Marinera was intercepted between Iceland and Scotland following a two-week pursuit as it headed towards Russia.
- The M/T Sophia was seized near the northeast coast of South America in a pre-dawn raid.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that these alleged "ghost fleet" tankers were either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it.