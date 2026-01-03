Trump says US will ‘run Venezuela’ with revenue from oil reserves
- US President Donald Trump announced that the United States attacked Venezuela overnight, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and stating the US would temporarily run the country.
- Trump indicated that US forces might be deployed and that the US would be reimbursed for the occupation from Venezuela's oil reserves.
- Despite the operation, it remains unclear how the US plans to oversee Venezuela, with Maduro's government seemingly still in control and the streets appearing calm.
- Venezuelan officials condemned the intervention, while international reactions were divided, with some Latin American nations condemning and others, like Argentina, lauding the action.
- Allies of Venezuela, including Russia, Cuba, and Iran, swiftly condemned the strikes as a violation of sovereignty, with Tehran urging UN Security Council action.