US captures another oil tanker in Caribbean
- A Venezuela-linked tanker, the Motor Vessel Sagitta, was seized by the U.S. military in the Caribbean on Tuesday.
- The apprehension was conducted "without incident" by the U.S. military's Southern Command, which oversees a substantial naval presence in the region.
- This incident marks the seventh such seizure since the start of Trump's month-long campaign to disrupt Venezuela's oil shipments.
- The Southern Command stated the seizure demonstrates their resolve to enforce Trump's established quarantine of sanctioned vessels and ensure only lawful oil leaves Venezuela.
- Trump has consistently focused his Latin American foreign policy on Venezuela, previously attempting to remove President Nicolas Maduro and outlining plans for the U.S. to control Venezuela's oil resources indefinitely.