The charges faced by President Maduro after being captured by US forces

Venezuela shaken by series of explosions in capital Caracas
  • Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela, and his wife Cilia Flores have been indicted in New York.
  • The pair have been charged with a number of offences, including Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, possession of Machine guns and Destructive Devices against the United States, US attorney general Pamela Bondi said.
  • “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.” she wrote on X.
  • “On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.”
  • Donald Trump has commented on the strikes, calling them a “brilliant operation”.
