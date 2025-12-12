Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Details emerge of fugitive Nobel winner’s perilous dash to Oslo

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado reappears as Nobel laureate
  • Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado used a wig and disguise to undertake a perilous three-day journey from Caracas to Oslo, Norway.
  • Her escape involved navigating 10 military checkpoints and crossing the Caribbean Sea in a fishing boat, before being escorted to Norway.
  • Ms Machado was assisted by US Navy F-18s and a private contractor issued by Donald Trump's administration during her travel.
  • The activist, who had been in hiding and banned from public office, made her first public appearance to accept the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to defend democracy.
  • Her arrival in Oslo was preceded by speculation regarding her safety, with the Nobel Institute initially unaware of her whereabouts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in