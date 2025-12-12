Details emerge of fugitive Nobel winner’s perilous dash to Oslo
- Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado used a wig and disguise to undertake a perilous three-day journey from Caracas to Oslo, Norway.
- Her escape involved navigating 10 military checkpoints and crossing the Caribbean Sea in a fishing boat, before being escorted to Norway.
- Ms Machado was assisted by US Navy F-18s and a private contractor issued by Donald Trump's administration during her travel.
- The activist, who had been in hiding and banned from public office, made her first public appearance to accept the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to defend democracy.
- Her arrival in Oslo was preceded by speculation regarding her safety, with the Nobel Institute initially unaware of her whereabouts.