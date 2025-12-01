White House defends second strike on drug boat survivors as legality questions arise
- The White House confirmed that Admiral Frank M. “Mitch” Bradley ordered a second strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel, which resulted in the deaths of two survivors.
- Press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the action, stating Admiral Bradley was “well within his authority and the law” and that the strikes were conducted in international waters in accordance with the law of armed conflict.
- The confirmation followed reports alleging that Pete Hegseth had instructed military personnel to “kill everybody” on board the vessels, with the two survivors reportedly “blown apart in the water.”
- Law-of-war experts have described the actions as potential murders and war crimes, highlighting that the Pentagon’s own manual prohibits attacking shipwrecked persons.
- Both Republican and Democratic members of Congress have pledged “vigorous oversight” and called for investigations into the alleged criminal acts.