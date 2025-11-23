US plans operation to drop leaflets over Venezuela in campaign against president
- The White House has proposed a psychological operation to drop leaflets over Caracas, Venezuela, publicising a $50 million reward for information leading to President Nicolás Maduro's arrest.
- This potential operation, which is not yet authorised, could take place as soon as Sunday, coinciding with Maduro's 63rd birthday.
- The initiative is part of an escalating US pressure campaign against Maduro, whom the US and over 50 other countries do not recognise as Venezuela's head of state.
- The US has also recently conducted strikes against alleged drug-carrying vessels and deployed the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to the Caribbean Sea.
- Legal experts and members of Congress have raised concerns about the legality of these military actions and the lack of congressional authorisation for operations in Venezuela.