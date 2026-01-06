Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Gunfire reported in Caracas near Venezuelan presidential palace days after strike

Gunfire heard near Venezuelan presidential palace
  • Gunfire was reported near the Venezuelan presidential palace on Monday, 5 January 2026, days after US forces captured and deposed Nicolas Maduro.
  • The shooting was attributed to a "misunderstanding" between different government forces in Caracas.
  • The presidential guard allegedly opened fire on drones belonging to state agencies that were conducting surveillance, unaware of their purpose.
  • A White House official stated that the US was not involved in the shooting.
  • The US government is currently monitoring the situation in Venezuela.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in