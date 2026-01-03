Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer breaks silence on US attack on Venezuela

Keir Starmer says 'UK not involved' in strikes on Venezuela
  • Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, stated that the UK had no involvement in reported military strikes on Venezuela.
  • He clarified on Saturday, 3 January, that Britain had not provided any military support for such actions.
  • These comments come amidst escalating international tensions following claims of US military action against targets in Caracas.
  • Reports indicate explosions have occurred in the Venezuelan capital, leading to growing global concern.
  • Airspace restrictions have also been imposed across Venezuela in response to the unfolding situation.
