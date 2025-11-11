Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation launched after Vatican Swiss Guard allegedly ‘spat at two Jewish women’

An investigation has been launched
An investigation has been launched (The Associated Press)
  • A member of the Vatican’s Swiss Guard is under investigation for allegedly spitting at two Jewish women during a Papal address on 29 October.
  • Vivian Liska, director of the Institute of Jewish Studies, and Israeli writer Michal Govrin claim the guard muttered "les Juifs" and made a "contemptuous sound of spitting" towards them.
  • The incident occurred as the women entered St Peter’s Square to mark the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, a document promoting inter-religious dialogue.
  • Vatican authorities and the Swiss Guard have launched a procedural internal investigation into the allegations, with a spokesperson confirming the probe to ensure professionalism.
  • The Pope's address on the same day strongly condemned antisemitism and emphasised mutual respect and spiritual hospitality among different religions.
