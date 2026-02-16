Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New snack bar in St Peter’s Basilica to mark 400th anniversary

  • The Vatican is commemorating the 400th anniversary of St Peter’s Basilica’s consecration with a series of visitor-focused enhancements.
  • New initiatives include expanded access to the basilica's terrace, an upgraded snack bar, and a streamlined online reservation system to reduce queues.
  • Further improvements involve simultaneous translations for Masses in up to 60 languages and a new permanent exhibition detailing the basilica's rich history.
  • The upgraded snack bar, which generated media discussion about serving food in a sacred space, was defended by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti as acceptable for visitors.
  • These initiatives, sponsored by Italian energy giant ENI, commemorate the consecration in 1626 by Pope Urban VIII of St. Peter’s
