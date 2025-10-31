Why vape users should never throw away old devices into the bin
- Vape users are warned against disposing of old devices in bins due to the risk of lithium-ion batteries, dubbed 'zombie batteries', exploding in waste and recycling centres across the UK.
- Incorrect disposal of vapes can lead to dangerous explosions when crushed by lorries, posing serious harm to waste workers, the environment, and equipment, as well as disrupting services.
- Biffa, the UK's largest waste management company, reports finding an average of 7,000 vapes daily in its centres, with an increase observed since the disposable vape ban came into force this summer.
- More than 180 fires have erupted across Biffa's UK sites since June alone due to these batteries, including one incident that put a facility out of action for six months and cost millions in repairs.
- Experts from Electrical Safety First and Biffa urge the public to dispose of vapes and other battery-powered devices properly to prevent these hazards and ensure safety.