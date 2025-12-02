Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children and animals found living in trash-filled car

The car where five children and three dogs were found living
The car where five children and three dogs were found living (Vancouver Police Department )
  • Three individuals were arrested in Vancouver, Washington State, after police discovered five children and three dogs living in a car filled with rubbish and drug paraphernalia.
  • Officers found meth on one suspect, and fentanyl was admitted to be inside the vehicle, which also showed clear signs of neglect for the children.
  • The children, aged between five and 13, were placed into the care of Child Protective Services and taken to hospital for evaluation.
  • Animal Control removed the three dogs; two were severely underweight, and one with an untreated tumour had to be put down.
  • Natalie Gebron, Zachariah Edwards, and Corleone Lewis face multiple charges, including endangerment with a controlled substance and animal cruelty.
