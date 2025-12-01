Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How ‘vampire squid from hell’ holds key information about evolution

The vampire squid from hell - Vampyroteuthis infernalis
The vampire squid from hell - Vampyroteuthis infernalis (University of Vienna)
  • Scientists have successfully sequenced the genome of the elusive 'vampire squid from hell' (Vampyroteuthis infernalis) for the first time.
  • This genome, over 11 billion DNA base molecules, is the largest cephalopod genome sequenced to date, offering crucial insights into the origin of species like octopuses.
  • The deep-sea creature retains ancient genetic characteristics, suggesting that modern octopuses evolved from a squid-like ancestor.
  • Despite being classified as an octopus, the vampire squid shares key genomic features with squids and cuttlefish, placing it at an intermediate evolutionary position.
  • The research indicates that the common ancestor of both octopuses and squids was more squid-like than previously believed, undergoing significant genomic reorganisation to produce the diversity seen today.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in