Nasal spray vaccine could replace multiple jabs every year
- Scientists at Stanford Medicine have developed a universal vaccine formula, tested on mice, that offers broad protection against various respiratory threats.
- The vaccine, delivered as a nasal spray, could protect against cold, flu, Covid, allergies, respiratory viruses, sepsis-causing bacteria, and even house dust mites.
- It works by mimicking the signals immune cells use to communicate during an infection, rather than targeting specific parts of a pathogen.
- If developed for humans, this vaccine could replace multiple annual jabs for winter respiratory infections and potentially protect against new pandemic bugs.
- While lead author Dr Bali Pulendran estimates human availability within five to seven years, other experts caution that a truly universal vaccine is still some way off due to safety considerations and the diversity of the human population.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks