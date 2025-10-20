New V-Level qualification to overhaul the education system
- The Department for Education (DfE) has announced a new V-Level qualification which is set to overhaul the education system for 16 to 19-year-olds.
- V-Levels will form a third educational pathway alongside A-levels and T-levels, replacing 900 existing vocational qualifications to streamline the current system.
- Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson stated that vocational education has been “an afterthought for too long” and these reforms aim to provide more choice and flexibility for students.
- The DfE also plans to introduce a new qualification to support students struggling with English and maths GCSEs, acting as a stepping stone before resitting the exams.
- This new approach to English and maths resits is intended to address the current “morale-sapping system of mandatory GCSE resits”.