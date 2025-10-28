Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

One dead and two injured after ‘senseless’ triple stabbing

Police are appealing for information following the incident [stock image]
Police are appealing for information following the incident [stock image] (Pixabay/Pexels)
  • A man has been fatally stabbed and two others, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in west London.
  • The incident took place in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, where a 49-year-old man died at the scene.
  • A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries, while the teenager's injuries were not life-threatening.
  • A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
  • The Metropolitan Police have appealed for information and increased their presence in the area to reassure the local community.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in