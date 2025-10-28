One dead and two injured after ‘senseless’ triple stabbing
- A man has been fatally stabbed and two others, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in west London.
- The incident took place in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, where a 49-year-old man died at the scene.
- A 45-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries, while the teenager's injuries were not life-threatening.
- A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
- The Metropolitan Police have appealed for information and increased their presence in the area to reassure the local community.