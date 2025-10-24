Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The food that could be causing UTIs

What causes urinary tract infections?
  • A new study has established a link between urinary tract infections (UTIs) and E coli found in contaminated meats.
  • Researchers found that nearly one in five (18 per cent) of UTIs were connected to E. coli strains originating from animals.
  • The study, conducted in Southern California, identified chicken and turkey as the most common sources of these E. coli strains.
  • Socioeconomic status was highlighted as a risk factor, with 21.5 per cent of UTIs in high-poverty areas linked to animal-origin E. coli.
  • Experts suggest preventative measures such as buying securely sealed meat, cooking thoroughly, and maintaining good hygiene after handling raw poultry.
