World’s biggest aircraft carrier arrives in Caribbean as Trump steps up pressure on Venezuela

Venezuela President Maduro sings 'Imagine' by John Lennon during speech on US tensions
  • The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has arrived in the Caribbean Sea, signifying the largest US military buildup in the region for generations.
  • This deployment, part of 'Operation Southern Spear' involving approximately 12,000 troops and nearly a dozen Navy ships, is officially described as a counter-drug operation.
  • Critics view the intensified military activity as an escalating pressure tactic against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who faces narcoterrorism charges in the US.
  • The US leader has justified recent strikes on suspected drug boats as 'armed conflict' with cartels, though these actions have faced pushback from regional leaders and human rights officials.
  • Experts are divided on whether the Ford's warplanes may be used to strike land targets inside Venezuela, but the deployment is widely seen as a significant display of US military power causing regional anxiety.
