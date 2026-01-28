Why Trump sent USS Abraham Lincoln and ‘massive armada’ to Iran
- President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that “a massive Armada” is heading to Iran, led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which the United States hails as the largest warship in the world.
- At 1,092 feet (333m) long and with a displacement of 104,300 long tons, USS Abraham Lincoln is a formidable vessel. It is able to station 65 aircraft and multiple missile mounts, and can haul around 100,000 tons of equipment.
- Its squadrons include the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet and the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets. The ship can travel at up to 35 knots and hosts a crew of around 5,600 people.
- While Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have said they won’t allow their airspace to be used for any attack, the USS Abraham Lincoln can be used to launch attacks from the sea.
- “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday. “Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!”