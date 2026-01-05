Trump slaps new visa fee on passport holders from seven countries
- The Trump administration has added seven countries to a list requiring passport holders to post bonds of up to $15,000 when applying for a US visa.
- The newly designated countries include Bhutan, Botswana, Central African Republic, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Turkmenistan.
- This expansion brings the total to 13 countries, predominantly in Africa, making the visa application process financially prohibitive for many.
- US officials defend the bonds, which range from $5,000 to $15,000, as a means to ensure that visitors do not overstay their visas.
- Payment of a bond does not guarantee visa approval, and successful applicants must agree to terms via an online platform and use specific ports of entry.