Why the US is set to officially withdraw from the World Health Organization today

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The United States is poised to officially withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) this Thursday, a move widely criticised for its potential negative impact on global health.
  • The decision appears to contravene US law, which mandates the payment of $260 million in outstanding fees to the UN health agency before withdrawal.
  • President Donald Trump initiated the departure, effective in 2025, with US law requiring a year's notice and all fees to be settled prior to leaving.
  • The WHO confirmed that the US has not yet paid its fees for 2024 and 2025, despite calls from global health experts, including WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to reconsider the withdrawal.
  • The US withdrawal has triggered a significant budgetary crisis for the WHO, forcing it to halve its management team, cut budgets, and shed a quarter of its staff, with experts warning of risks to global health security.
