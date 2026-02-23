Latest as US Global Entry suspended amid partial government shutdown
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the suspension of its Global Entry programme for the duration of the partial government shutdown.
- An initial announcement to also suspend the TSA PreCheck programme was later reversed by the DHS, which stated it would evaluate operations on a case-by-case basis.
- The shutdown, which began on 14 February, stems from a failure by Democrats and the White House to agree on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, particularly concerning immigration operations.
- Global Entry allows pre-approved, low-risk travellers to use expedited kiosks for customs, with its suspension expected to significantly increase wait times for those returning to the US.
- The decision has drawn criticism from travel industry groups and politicians, who view the disruption to travellers as using them as “political pawns” in the funding dispute.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks