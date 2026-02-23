Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Latest as US Global Entry suspended amid partial government shutdown

'We want Europe to stop sabotaging itself': Vance slams EU security policies
  • The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the suspension of its Global Entry programme for the duration of the partial government shutdown.
  • An initial announcement to also suspend the TSA PreCheck programme was later reversed by the DHS, which stated it would evaluate operations on a case-by-case basis.
  • The shutdown, which began on 14 February, stems from a failure by Democrats and the White House to agree on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security, particularly concerning immigration operations.
  • Global Entry allows pre-approved, low-risk travellers to use expedited kiosks for customs, with its suspension expected to significantly increase wait times for those returning to the US.
  • The decision has drawn criticism from travel industry groups and politicians, who view the disruption to travellers as using them as “political pawns” in the funding dispute.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in