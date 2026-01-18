US kills ‘experienced’ Al-Qaeda-linked leader in airstrike
- U.S. forces killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, an “experienced” Al-Qaeda-affiliated leader, in a retaliatory airstrike conducted in northwest Syria.
- Al-Jasim was “directly connected" to a December 13 attack that resulted in the deaths of two U.S. soldiers and an American civilian interpreter.
- This strike represents the third round of retaliatory actions by U.S. forces following the deadly December incident.
- U.S. Central Command affirmed that the killing demonstrates its resolve in pursuing terrorists who target American forces.
- The broader operation, named Hawkeye Strike, has seen U.S. and partner forces target over 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites.