US attack on suspected drug boat off Venezuela coast leaves four dead

US strikes boat allegedly carrying drugs off Venezuela coast, killing four
  • The US military struck a boat off the Venezuelan coast on Friday, 3 October, resulting in four fatalities.
  • Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike, stating the vessel was a "narco-trafficking vessel" carrying substantial amounts of narcotics destined for America.
  • Footage shared by Hegseth showed the speed boat exploding into flames in international waters in the Caribbean.
  • Donald Trump also confirmed the incident, claiming the boat carried enough drugs to kill "25 to 50 thousand people", marking at least the fourth such US military strike in the region since September.
  • Watch the video in full above.
