US strikes another ‘drug boat’ killing 4 after ‘war crime’ accusation against Hegseth

  • The U.S. military has conducted another deadly strike on an alleged drug boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in the deaths of four men.
  • Video released by the United States Southern Command on December 4 shows the small speedboat exploding into flames.
  • It marks the 22nd vessel destroyed by the US military in its attacks on suspected drug traffickers.
  • The strike comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces accusations of war crimes after a “double tap” boat strike in September.
  • Admiral Frank Bradley, who was in charge at the time of the mission, was grilled on the attack Thursday during a classified briefing to lawmakers, who viewed video of the strike, with some calling it “troubling.”
