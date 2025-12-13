Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US Army soldiers killed by ‘Isis gunman’ in Syria

Two US Army soldiers have been killed near the city of Palmyra
  • Two US Army soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed, and three others injured, in an ambush in Syria on Saturday.
  • The attack occurred near the ancient city of Palmyra during a “key leader engagement” as part of a counter-terrorism operation, the Pentagon said.
  • A lone ISIS gunman carried out the assault on American and Syrian forces, with the gunman subsequently killed, U.S. Central Command said.
  • The Pentagon is investigating the motive for the attack.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning against targeting Americans, saying “the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”
