US Army soldiers killed by ‘Isis gunman’ in Syria
- Two US Army soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed, and three others injured, in an ambush in Syria on Saturday.
- The attack occurred near the ancient city of Palmyra during a “key leader engagement” as part of a counter-terrorism operation, the Pentagon said.
- A lone ISIS gunman carried out the assault on American and Syrian forces, with the gunman subsequently killed, U.S. Central Command said.
- The Pentagon is investigating the motive for the attack.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning against targeting Americans, saying “the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”