The proposed $8bn tunnel that could link US and Russia

US-Ukraine talks: Trump seeks to secure Russia-Ukraine peace deal
  • A Kremlin envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has proposed a "Putin-Trump" rail tunnel under the Bering Strait to connect Russia and the United States.
  • The ambitious project envisions a 70-mile (112-km) rail and cargo link, estimated to cost $8 billion and take eight years to build.
  • Dmitriev, head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, suggested the tunnel would facilitate joint natural resource exploration and symbolise unity between the two nations.
  • The proposal was made shortly after President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke by phone and agreed to meet in Budapest.
  • Dmitriev suggested Elon Musk's The Boring Company could build the tunnel, referencing historical concepts for connecting the landmasses.
