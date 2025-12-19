Five dead as US military carries out fresh boat strikes in eastern Pacific
- The US military carried out two strikes against alleged "narco-terrorists" in the eastern Pacific on Thursday, resulting in five deaths.
- These latest strikes bring the total number of fatalities in the Trump administration's operation, which commenced in September, to over 100.
- The Trump administration justifies the aggressive action as necessary to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and as part of a pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
- Ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the strikes targeted vessels identified as "designated terrorist organizations" engaged in narco-trafficking.
- The operation faces increasing scrutiny and allegations of "war crimes" following a controversial double-tap attack on 2 September, though Republican lawmakers have dismissed these claims.