Five dead as US military carries out fresh boat strikes in eastern Pacific

U.S. military shares new footage of latest strikes on 'narco terrorists,' killing 5
  • The US military carried out two strikes against alleged "narco-terrorists" in the eastern Pacific on Thursday, resulting in five deaths.
  • These latest strikes bring the total number of fatalities in the Trump administration's operation, which commenced in September, to over 100.
  • The Trump administration justifies the aggressive action as necessary to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and as part of a pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
  • Ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the strikes targeted vessels identified as "designated terrorist organizations" engaged in narco-trafficking.
  • The operation faces increasing scrutiny and allegations of "war crimes" following a controversial double-tap attack on 2 September, though Republican lawmakers have dismissed these claims.
