‘Perspectives continue to differ’ between Greenland and US after White House meeting
- The foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark held talks with US officials at the White House today, revealing that "perspectives continue to differ" on the long-term security of the autonomous territory.
- Vivian Motzfeldt (Greenland) and Lars Lokke Rasmussen (Denmark) met with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
- At a subsequent press conference, Mr Rasmussen stated the meeting followed "a number of, how should I put it, remarkable public comments on Greenland and Arctic security."
- He described the exchange as "a frank, but also constructive, discussion," which primarily focused on "how to ensure long-term security in Greenland."
- Despite the dialogue, Mr Rasmussen confirmed that "our perspectives continue to differ" on the matter.