Republican Congresswoman snaps at suggestion they’ve been on an ‘eight-week vacation’
- A Virginian Republican Congresswoman, Virginia Foxx, vehemently denied suggestions that she had taken an "eight-week taxpayer-funded vacation".
- The remarks were made as members of the House of Representatives returned to Washington on Tuesday, 11 November, after a 53-day break.
- Their return was to vote on a bill intended to facilitate a deal to end a government shutdown.
- Democrat Yassamin Ansari had previously criticised Virginia Foxx regarding the extended period of leave.
- Foxx stated she "worked every day" during the recess and expressed her strong disapproval of the "vacation" accusation.