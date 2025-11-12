Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Republican Congresswoman snaps at suggestion they’ve been on an ‘eight-week vacation’

  • A Virginian Republican Congresswoman, Virginia Foxx, vehemently denied suggestions that she had taken an "eight-week taxpayer-funded vacation".
  • The remarks were made as members of the House of Representatives returned to Washington on Tuesday, 11 November, after a 53-day break.
  • Their return was to vote on a bill intended to facilitate a deal to end a government shutdown.
  • Democrat Yassamin Ansari had previously criticised Virginia Foxx regarding the extended period of leave.
  • Foxx stated she "worked every day" during the recess and expressed her strong disapproval of the "vacation" accusation.
